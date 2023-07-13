Registration open for annual Lompoc High Alumni Association Car Cruise Friday

The Lompoc High School Alumni Association’s annual car cruise will be held during Old Town Market on Friday.

Registration is $20 per vehicle and is happening Friday in front of the Lompoc Police Department ahead of the cruise taking place along Ocean Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m.

Organizers say more than 250 vehicles took part in last year’s event, which raised more than $5,000 for the Lompoc High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.

All vehicles, including vintage, classic, hot rods, trucks, bikes, motorcycles and specialty cars, are welcome.

Three $1,000 scholarships were awarded this year to graduating Lompoc High School seniors and the association’s president says they are hoping to be able to aware even more next year.

Spectators are welcome to come check out the cruise and can also participate in a raffle for one-half cord of oak wood.

For more information, visit www.lompochighalumni.com or email lompocalumnimemo@gmail.com.