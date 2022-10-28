Righetti seniors celebrate taking part in Reach Higher Academy

Righetti High School seniors taking part in the Reach Higher Academy had an event celebrating their achievements today.

Reach Higher Academy is part of Former First Lady Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher Initiative, and effort to inspire students to continue their education beyond high school.

The academy encourages students to enroll into professional training programs, community college, or a four-year university.

Students have taken part in several specialized sessions during English classes.

During the sessions, school counselors helped students with financial aid, college applications, and resumes.