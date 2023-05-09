Robert Bruce School looks for alumni to speak on special career day

Robert Bruce School is looking for alumni to speak on their special career day in May.

The career day is scheduled for Friday, May 26 and is limited to former Bruce students only, according to the press release.

We want the alumni to share about their time at Robert Bruce, discuss their connection to the community and spend some time going into the details of their work," said Principal Jillian Bailey. "The focus is to build the connection between Bruce School and possibilities for the future. We want our students to see themselves in the achievements of these community members."

Career day speakers can represent different jobs and come from all walks of life. So far, a local firefighter, a teacher and a technology specialist are expected to speak at the event.

"The important piece is their connection to the school to demonstrate the endless possibilities children can envision for their future," she said.

Former Bruce Bulldogs who are interested should contact principal Bailey at jillianbailey@smbsd.net by May 22 to join the schedule of speakers.