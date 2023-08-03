Rugged Radios hosts annual Pink Radio Day

Rugged Radios hosted its annual Pink Radio Day to help raise funds for the Mission Hope Cancer Center of Santa Maria Thursday.

The local business hosted a live stream on social media platforms where people bought the limited edition Pink M1 Radio and G1 GMRS mobile radio.

The company said the radio costs $450 each and all proceeds from the sales went to the Mission Hope Cancer Center.

Greg Cottrell, President and Founder of Rugged Radios, said the fundraiser is very special to them.

"It's not just personal to me. This is personal to our whole community because they are fighting for our community members," Cottrell said. "The Mission Hope Cancer Center is a state-of-the-art facility with all the amenities to do the absolute best for our community. That's why we support them ."

Pink Radio Day began in 2019 when one of the Rugged Radios staff members was diagnosed with Stage III breast cancer, according to the company's website.

The company has since raised over $130,000 to support patients at the cancer center.