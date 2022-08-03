Rugged Radios raises funds for Mission Hope Cancer Center

Rugged Radios helped to raise funds for the Mission Hope Cancer Center of Santa Maria on Wednesday.

Rugged Radios hosted a live stream talk show where people bought the supplier's two-way radio set up, which come with the radio and antenna.

The company says all proceeds from the sales went to the Mission Hope Cancer Center.

The Mission Hope Cancer Center says it will host its own fundraiser on Aug. 17.

This particular event will be held at Rugged Radios on Traffic Way in Arroyo Grande.

"I was treated by Mission Hope and I was benefiting from early detection swift and caring care that took care of it. I'm now three years clean and very proud and happy to have been treated by Mission Hope where they took the reins for me when it was so hard for me to do that for myself and so I want to be here to support pink radio day and support Mission Hope and do what I can to amplify that voice and get that word out there so people can help us," said Arroyo Grande Mayor Caren Ray Russon.