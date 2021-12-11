Salvation Army invites community to check off these kids’ Christmas lists

As the days tick down till Christmas, the Salvation Army is hard at work.

The nonprofit organization's Angel Tree program works to provide Christmas gifts for children in need across the United States.

In San Luis Obispo, organizers say the need is high — especially now.

"Before the pandemic, we would probably service about 400 families across the country," Maria Rosie Navarro, administrative assistant at the Salvation Army in San Luis Obispo, told KSBY. "When the pandemic hit and this year, we're doing about 600 or 700 families."

That comes to a total of about 1,600 kids across San Luis Obispo County.

Navarro attributes the rise to increasing financial struggles that many families are facing because of the pandemic.

Christmas lists are looking different this year, as well.

"This year, I've seen parents ask for hygiene, toiletries, blankets, definitely clothing. They don't ask for toys. They ask for clothes," Navarro said.

Angel Tree tags are available to be picked up on trees at Walmarts. Those who wish to get involved can call or visit their local Salvation Army office at "adopt" a child.