Salvation Army seeking bell ringers during holiday season

The Salvation Army is asking Central Coast community members to volunteer as bell ringers at several different locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

Bell ringers are an essential part of the Kettle Campaign at the Salvation Army, organizers say. The campaign is an annual event that raises funds for the nonprofit's programs that help families and individuals in their local communities.

Bell ringers usually stand outside busy shopping centers to be visible to shoppers as they enter and leave stores. Shifts usually last for two hours, and bell ringers are never required to ask people for donations, organizers say.

"This year, demand is particularly high because of the economic impact the pandemic has had on many local residents," representatives for the San Luis Obispo County Salvation Army said in a statement.

Community members who wish to volunteer can call Roger Aguilar at 323-316-7097 in San Luis Obispo County or Tony Markiewicz at 805-964-8738 in the Santa Barbara area. Those in the Santa Maria area can call the Salvation Army at 805-349-2421.