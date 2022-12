The San Luis Coastal Unified School District hosted a forum Thursday night for parents on opioid and fentanyl awareness and prevention.

The meeting was held from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at the Laguna Middle School gym.

Officials from the San Luis Obispo County Behavioral Health Department were on hand, offering practical tips on how to keep students safe.

There were also translation services available for any Spanish speaking parents that attended.