San Luis Obispo 2023 'Concerts in the Plaza' kicks off

The San Luis Obispo ‘Concerts in the Plaza’ series returned to Mission Plaza Friday night.
The concerts will take place every Friday through September 8th, from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
Each concert will feature two performances.
The two performers on Friday were rock ‘n’ roll band Ghost Monster and singer-songwriter Natalie Haskin.
“I love the outdoors, I love hearing live music and I'm really interested in the artist who will start this and it's the first time for the season so of course I love it here,” said Christy Matthiesen, who is from Pismo Beach.
Here is a list of the upcoming concerts:
- June 30: Alexa Lucero & The Live Again Band with Ynana Rose
- July 7: IMUA with Jon Milsap
- July 14: Damon Castillo Band with Graybill
- July 21: The Molly Ringwald Project with Jody Mulgrew
- July 28: Brass Mash with Nataly Lola
- August 4: The Tipsy Gypsies with Steve Key
- August 11: Dante Marsh & the Vibe Setters with Jineanne Coderre
- August 18: Zongo All-Stars with Dave Tate
- August 25: Moonshiner Collective with Miss Leo
- September 1: The Mother Corn Shuckers with Dulcie Taylor
- September 8: Resignation with Kyle Huskey