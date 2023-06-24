Watch Now
San Luis Obispo 2023 'Concerts in the Plaza' kicks off

Posted at 9:39 PM, Jun 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-24 00:39:57-04

The San Luis Obispo ‘Concerts in the Plaza’ series returned to Mission Plaza Friday night.

The concerts will take place every Friday through September 8th, from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Each concert will feature two performances.

The two performers on Friday were rock ‘n’ roll band Ghost Monster and singer-songwriter Natalie Haskin.

“I love the outdoors, I love hearing live music and I'm really interested in the artist who will start this and it's the first time for the season so of course I love it here,” said Christy Matthiesen, who is from Pismo Beach.

Here is a list of the upcoming concerts:

  • June 30: Alexa Lucero & The Live Again Band with Ynana Rose
  • July 7: IMUA with Jon Milsap
  • July 14: Damon Castillo Band with Graybill
  • July 21: The Molly Ringwald Project with Jody Mulgrew
  • July 28: Brass Mash with Nataly Lola
  • August 4: The Tipsy Gypsies with Steve Key
  • August 11: Dante Marsh & the Vibe Setters with Jineanne Coderre
  • August 18: Zongo All-Stars with Dave Tate
  • August 25: Moonshiner Collective with Miss Leo
  • September 1: The Mother Corn Shuckers with Dulcie Taylor
  • September 8: Resignation with Kyle Huskey
