San Luis Obispo 2023 'Concerts in the Plaza' kicks off

The San Luis Obispo ‘Concerts in the Plaza’ series returned to Mission Plaza Friday night.

The concerts will take place every Friday through September 8th, from 5:00-8:00 p.m.

Each concert will feature two performances.

The two performers on Friday were rock ‘n’ roll band Ghost Monster and singer-songwriter Natalie Haskin.

“I love the outdoors, I love hearing live music and I'm really interested in the artist who will start this and it's the first time for the season so of course I love it here,” said Christy Matthiesen, who is from Pismo Beach.

