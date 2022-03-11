San Luis Obispo bakery raising funds to support Ukrainian refugees

A Downtown San Luis Obispo bakery is making some sweet treats to support Ukrainian refugees.

Joliene Bakery, located at 570 Higuera St., will be selling Jewish holiday cookies called Hamantaschen. They originate from Poland and come from a story about an evil man with triangle ears and hat.

The profits and donations will be going to the Polish Humanitarian Action.

Joliene Bakery will be making the cookies through March 20 and has two flavors available for purchase: apricot and raspberry. Both are $4 each.

“This brings the world to San Luis Obispo and it means the world to all of us who are trying to help, who are wanting to connect and help out Ukrainians and help out Poles, who are helping the world as well,” said Lauren Bandari, who is organizing the fundraiser.

Bakery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.