Santa Barbara CHP drops off hundreds of toys at Unity Shoppe

Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol officers dropped off 322 toys at the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara on Tuesday morning.

The toys were collected through the CHiP's for Kids Toy Drive. Donations were collected at the Santa Barbara CHP Office, Golden 1 Credit Union and Walgreens, all on Calle Real in Goleta.

Jonathan Gutierrez, Public Information Officer for the Santa Barbara CHP, said they were happy to bring the toys to the Unity Shoppe where they could be given to families in need in the community.

"With the holiday season upon us, we wanted to do our part to ensure children in our community have a 2021 to remember," Gutierrez said in a statement. "We take pride in serving the Santa Barbara community, not only by protecting the roadways, but by helping those in need."

The Unity Shoppe is located at 110 W. Sola St. in Santa Barbara.