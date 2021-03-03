Santa Barbara County's largest inclusive playground opens in Lompoc

The largest inclusive playground in Santa Barbara County is now open in Lompoc.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday morning at the new Beattie Park playground and fitness area.

The structure at Beattie Park at the intersection of East Olive Avenue and South 5th Street features a giant “modern tower,” an inclusive play space with ramps, a sensory wave climber with sensory panels, a roller slide and spiral tower.

The area designed for ages 2 through 5 will also include many slides and climbers.

Meeting stringent design standards for inclusive playground design, youth play, and adult fitness, the grant-funded playground has been named a Triple National Demonstration Site.

The City took feedback from an online community survey in April to come up with the design.

Work on the new area began in August.

The new fitness area includes a “Thrive 900” multi-user gym piece, used for strength training, cardio and core workouts.

The park area includes concrete ping-pong tables, concrete tables with checkerboard tops, a new gazebo, picnic tables and a barbecue pit.

The project was being funded through Prop. 68 and City of Lompoc Community Development Block Grant funds.

