Santa Maria accepting band applications for annual Concerts in the Park series

Posted at 5:07 PM, Jan 24, 2022
The City of Santa Maria is now accepting band applications for this year’s Summer Concerts in the Park series.

The concerts are held from July through September at various parks throughout the city.

Bands are asked to submit an application on a thumb drive along with a high-resolution photo, and the band’s music and biography.

Bands from all music genres are encouraged to apply.

Applications and additional information on where to submit them is available online here.

The submission deadline is March 4.

For questions, call the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at (805) 925-0951, etc. 2260.

