Santa Maria aquatic center pool reopens

The Paul Nelson Aquatic Center in Santa Maria is back open.

It closed Jan. 19 due to staff issues related to COVID-19, according to city officials who say it needed to remain closed for 14 days per Cal/OSHA guidelines.

The pool reopened at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday for adult lap swim and other activities.

"I feel really excited. This is a great pool to swim in. I'm a competitive swimmer so the water really matters and it’s like the best pool to compete in and to train in,” said Katie Arreguin of Lompoc.

She says she trained at Allan Hancock pool during the closure at the aquatic center.