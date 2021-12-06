Santa Maria Bookmobile will bring stories to the community

The Santa Maria Library is offering pop-up story time for families at six different locations across the city beginning Tuesday.

The "Storytime to You" program is set for three dates in December: the 7th, 15th and 17th.

Librarians will take the Bookmobile on the road for stories, songs and rhymes that organizers say promote literacy building and family fun.

The first event will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Central Plaza Apartments, located at 200 N. McClelland St.

At 4 p.m. the same afternoon, the event will take place at Armstrong Park, at 1000 E. Chapel St.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the pop-up story time will happen at 2 p.m. at Grogan Park, located at 1155 W. Rancho Verde, and at 4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, located at 901 N. Railroad Ave.

On the following Friday, Dec. 17, the event is set for 2 p.m. at the the Residences at Depot Street, located at 205 N. Depot St. A second event will happen at 4 p.m. on the same day at Rotary Park, at 2625 S. College Dr.