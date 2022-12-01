Santa Maria fire hosting BBQ fundraiser

The Santa Maria Fire Department is hosting a BBQ fundraising event to help one of their fire family members in need.

It will be $10 for a tri-tip meal, which will include chips and a drink.

All proceeds will go to help pay the medical expenses for a firefighter’s wife who is battling leukemia

“She’s going through chemotherapy, blood transfusions, bone marrow transplant in the future and with that comes high medical bills. Health insurance only covers so much, so the benevolent foundation and the unit is there to help fill in those gaps,” said Jay Wilkins, a Santa Maria Fire Department engineer.

The fundraiser will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Town Center West in Santa Maria.