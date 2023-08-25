Santa Maria folklórico group performing next month

An adult Baile Folklórico group is set to perform in Santa Maria next month.

This will be Ballet Folklorico Imperial’s second year performing.

The director of the group says they are back with new costumes and a bigger show.

Their show, titled Mexico en la piel, will showcase additional folk dances from different Mexican states.

Each one of these dances has its own unique story, and that's what's so great and fascinating about it. A lot of times we think that Mexico just has a certain selection. We think of mariachis and sometimes we can be stereotypical. What's unique about this one is we carry a variety of dances withing each sub region of the states of Mexico,” said Luis Lopez, Ballet Folklórico Imperial Director.

The show will take place on Friday, September 8, and Saturday September 9 at the Ethel Pope Auditorium at Santa Maria High School.

Pre-sale tickets are $15 and can be purchased by contacting Lopez at 805 363-3888.

Tickets can also be bought at the door for $20.