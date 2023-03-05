Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP hosts Black History Month finale event

The Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP organized a Black History Month finale event Saturday.

The event took place at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria and it was an afternoon of speeches, dance, poetry music, and food.

“The main message that I want people to understand is that blacks, African-Americans, they are part of the fabric of this country," said Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt, President of the NAACP Santa Maria-Lompoc Chapter. "Black history is American history. We've contributed and we want to be in the history books and we want to be part of the history.”

The event was originally set for the last week of Black History Month in February. But it was postponed to Saturday due to the rainy weather.

