Watch
Community

Actions

Santa Maria offering free outdoor ukulele lessons

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
People enjoying an outdoor ukulele lesson in Santa Maria June 1
Ukulele lessons.PNG
Posted at 3:41 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 18:43:14-04

People in Santa Maria can take part in free ukulele lessons this month.

About 12 people attended the first lesson on Tuesday, which took place on the patio at the Elwin Mussell Center.

The lessons are free for ages 50 and up and take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at the center, located at 510 East Park Avenue, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“I’m thrilled that we’re now getting back into the ukulele classes. I’m a student of Joe’s over here and he’s a wonderful teacher. He’s a very gifted guy and I jumped on it when I saw the city was opening up the ukulele class again,” said Orcutt resident Kathleen Marshall.

Participants will learn how to play chords, melodies and familiar songs. People can bring their own instrument or five baritone ukuleles will be available to borrow.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hunger awareness day promo June_4_480x360.png

Click Here to Donate Today