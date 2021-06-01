Santa Maria offering free outdoor ukulele lessons

People in Santa Maria can take part in free ukulele lessons this month.

About 12 people attended the first lesson on Tuesday, which took place on the patio at the Elwin Mussell Center.

The lessons are free for ages 50 and up and take place Tuesdays and Thursdays at the center, located at 510 East Park Avenue, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“I’m thrilled that we’re now getting back into the ukulele classes. I’m a student of Joe’s over here and he’s a wonderful teacher. He’s a very gifted guy and I jumped on it when I saw the city was opening up the ukulele class again,” said Orcutt resident Kathleen Marshall.

Participants will learn how to play chords, melodies and familiar songs. People can bring their own instrument or five baritone ukuleles will be available to borrow.

