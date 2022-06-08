Santa Maria opens pool for summer recreation swim

Santa Maria is inviting families to swim at the local aquatic center as summer heats up.

The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is opening the Paul Nelson Aquatic Center for recreational swimming beginning Monday, June 13.

The city says the pool will be open for recreation swim Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The city says swimsuits are required for everyone entering the water.

Approved waterproof swim diapers are required for children not potty-trained.

In addition, the city says everyone entering the water must shower beforehand.

No inflatable devices (water wings) are permitted.

An adult, 18 years of age and older, is required to always be in the water with children five years and younger.

The city requires recreation swim fees.

For children 5 years and under, entrance is free.

For those 6 to 17 years of age it will cost $1.50.

For adults aged 18 to 64 years of age it will cost $3.00.

And for people 65 years and up is $1.50.