Santa Maria Public Library to host Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

The city of Santa Maria Public Library will be hosting a celebration Saturday in honor of National Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month, city officials announced.

The celebration is open to all ages and will take place at 11 a.m. in the Library's Altrusa Theater.

The event would include crafts, music and light refreshments that honor and celebrate the importance and history of Hispanics and Latinx people.

National Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month is celebrated annually from September 15th through October 15th in the United States.