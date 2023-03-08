Santa Maria Public Library to host "Women, life, Freedom" event for Women's Day

The City of Santa Maria Public Library is cohosting the "Women, Life, Freedom" event in honor of International Women's Day Wednesday.

The event will take place at 5 p.m. in the Library's Shepard Hall at 421 South McClelland Street.

The event will feature Dr. Golnaz Agahi who will speak about her personal experience living in Tehran during the Iranian revolution. A question-and-answer session will follow Dr. Agahi's presentation, organizers said.

Organizers encouraged patrons to arrive early as seating is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Those who cannot attend the event in person can attend via Zoom teleconference.

The library is hosting the event in partnership with the American Association of University Women Santa Maria Branch and the Women's March.

According to library officials, Dr. Agahi is a writer, educator, and practitioner of social work for more than 20 years. She is currently an Associate Professor and Assistant Field Director at UMass Global University, School of Social Work.

Click here to register for the Zoom teleconference.