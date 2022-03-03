Santa Maria students, teachers take part in Read Across America Day

Wednesday is Read Across America Day and several schools took part in fun, book-themed events including in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

Robert Bruce Elementary School is taking advantage of the whole week to celebrate reading with many themed Dr. Seuss events.

Wednesday was crazy hair day at the school with not only students getting in on the fun but also teachers.

"We just want to enjoy that level of reading and install it at an early age because we believe in lifelong readers and lifelong learners,” said 6th grade teacher Rober Billinger.

Fifth grader Fatima Salgado says she enjoys reading.

“If I’m in a very long trip in the car I can just get my book and start reading and I just get transported to another world,” she said.

"When I’m bored, I just, like, get a book and I read it and then it clears my boredomness and stress so It’s very relaxing to me,” added fifth grader Yarial Santo.

Another fifth grader calls reading fun.

"When you have a book, you get to relax and reading is fun because you get to think about making imagination and think about more stuff and get more education,” said Cezar Mendoza.

The annual event is sponsored by the National Education Association.

The goal is to get more students excited about reading while also giving them more time in class to enjoy a good book.