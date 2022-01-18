Santa Maria teens invited to neon bowling night

On Friday, Jan. 28, Santa Maria teens are invited to take part in a free neon bowling experience hosted by the Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety.

The event is open to students in 7th through 12th grade and will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Teens can meet at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center, at 600 S. McClelland St. From there, they will be transported to Rancho Bowl, on E. Donovan Rd.

The activity is part of the city's monthly Something Fun series.

Organizers say that teens looking to participate will need to pre-register online at least one day ahead of time.

Santa Maria's Mayor's Task Force on Youth Safety aims to connect youth with safe and healthy activities. As part of the program, the city provides monthly bus passes, plans free activities, and offers positive leadership and job opportunities.