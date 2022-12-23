Santa visits pediatric patients at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Some of Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center’s youngest patients received an early Christmas Surprise.

Santa visited the hospital’s pediatric unit Friday morning.

The holiday celebration, which was also for staff, included decorations and carolers.

“I wanted to tell Santa that I’m brave by taking shots and I don’t cry,” said pediatric patient David Ervine. Whose mother, Laura, is a nurse at the hospital. “I like Legos and the nice nurse let me have Legos to play with in the hospital!”

SVRMC

“I just wanted to add, as an RN, that being on the patient care side of healthcare is always a different perspective — but everyone at Sierra Vista went above the call of duty during a very busy time to help my son get the care he needed,” Laura Ervine said.

“This community and its continued relationships and support with Sierra Vista is why I love coming to work each day. Thank you so much to SLO Santa and all the anonymous donors in our community for making it a happy holiday season for the children in our pediatric department,” said Emily Hosford, director of Women & Children’s Services at Sierra Vista.

Santa made an appearance at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton on Thursday.