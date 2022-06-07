Saturday is free admission to SLO Botanical Garden

The SLO Botanical Garden is inviting guests to visit for free on Saturday as the garden partners with the Alzheimer's Association, SLO.

The day will be full of family-friendly nature, education and exploration, botanical garden staff say.

The garden is located at 3450 Dairy Creek Rd. in San Luis Obispo, inside El Chorro Regional Park.

Through the day, the botanical garden will accept donations for the Alzheimer's Association to support the Longest Day, a day the association urges everyone to fight Alzheimer's disease.

Direct donations can be made online.

Adult admission to the botanical garden costs $10. Tickets for seniors and students cost $8. Members of the military can attend for free.

The SLO Botanical Garden will also offer free admission on Saturday, July 9.