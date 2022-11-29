Businesses, residents donate to KSBY's Season of Hope campaign

Several local businesses donated thousands of dollars to KSBY’s Season of Hope campaign Monday night.

KSBY anchor Richard Gearhart was at San Luis Obispo City Fire Station #1 collecting donations to the food and toy drive.

At the beginning of the night, Ryan Caldwell from Wacker Wealth Partners donated $5,000 to Season of Hope.

“We at Walker Wealth Partners are super excited to make this donation to the food bank this year. We are invested in this community and grateful to live here and the food bank is just doing amazing work. With every dollar you donate to the food bank, they are able to multiply it by 7 times,” said Caldwell.

A couple of hours later, Jay Hieatt from Hall Hieatt Connely & Bowen LLP donated $1,000.

“Love to donate locally and couldn’t think of a better donation than to the food bank. Been doing this for years and we’re thrilled that KSBY makes it local and keeps it local,” said Hieatt.

Hieatt then challenged other residents to come out and donate, promising to match up to $1,000.

7 people total came out to donate, with Season of Hope raising more than $10,000 by the end of the night.

KSBY will be hosting several other donation events this week.

Wednesday, KSBY anchor Nina Lozano will be collecting donations from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

On Thursday, KSBY Anchor Claudia Buccio will be collecting donations at the Lompoc Fire Department from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

KSBY is also collecting monetary donations at the Season of Hope section of our website.