CHP, Children's Resource Network collecting toys, clothes for kids in need

The California Highway Patrol is teaming up with a local organization to give back to kids in need this holiday season.

The Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast was at the CHP office in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday, picking up donated toys and clothes.

"It's just a great opportunity for us to use the face of the Highway Patrol, the patrol vehicle, kinda the draw-in of all of that to get people to come out to the local drop-off sites," said Officer Miguel Alvarez, CHP San Luis Obispo Public Information Officer.

"It takes a village, right? It takes all different types of members in the community to support those in need in the community," said Lisa Ray. Children's Resource Network of the Central Coast founder/CEO.

One community member dropped off clothes from a store she used to operate in Australia after learning about the Season of Hope on KSBY.

"They've been in the garage for a while and I'm thinking what to do with them and then I was watching the news and Season of Hope and I was here last Christmas as well and saw what went on with donations with kids," explained Sarah Kanneerg, former clothing store owner.

The Children's Resource Network will be giving away free toys for children of all ages in Grover Beach this Saturday and in Santa Maria on Sunday.