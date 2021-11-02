Donate to Season of Hope Tuesday at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton

The holidays are approaching which means we are in the season of giving and showing thanks.

There is no better time than now to give back to those in your community with KSBY's annual Season of Hope food and toy drive.

The campaign gives community members, businesses, organizations and others the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

On Tuesday, Chief Meteorologist Dave Hovde will be broadcasting live from 5-7 p.m. at Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton at 1100 Las Tablas Road.

The community is invited to drop by, say "hi," and drop off a new, unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item.

For a list of suggested donations or more information about Season of Hope, click here.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast.

The last day to donate to Season of Hope is Friday, Dec. 17.