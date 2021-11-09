Drop off your Season of Hope donations Tuesday at Idler's Home Santa Maria

A donation event is planned Tuesday for KSBY's 10th Annual Season of Hope campaign.

It's the largest food and toy drive on the Central Coast.

Tuesday, Nov. 9, KSBY Sports reporter Dusty Baker will be broadcasting live from Idler's Home Santa Maria, 2406 S Broadway, Santa Maria, from 5 p.m - 7 p.m.

If you'd like to donate to the campaign outside of the above time, there are 62 drop-off locations in San Luis Obispo County and 46 drop-off locations in Santa Barbara County collecting donations daily.

Donations can include non-perishable food items and new unwrapped toys. All contributions will remain on the Central Coast to help make your make neighbor's holiday season brighter.

Donations are being collected now through December 17. Financial donations can also be made at this link to any participating sponsors or at any Pacific Premier Bank location.