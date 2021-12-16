Home Motors in Santa Maria in need of toy donations, drop them off tonight as we broadcast live

Home Motors in Santa Maria is one of KSBY's last drop-off locations to take food and toy donations before our 10th Annual Season of Hope campaign ends Friday.

The campaign gives community members, businesses, organizations and others the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

On Thursday, KSBY reporter Claudia Buccio will be broadcasting live from 5-7 p.m. at Home Motors Santa Maria located at 1313 E. Main St., Santa Maria.

In our last two days we are in need of toy donations for Central Coast kids in need this holiday season. So we are asking the community to come together, stop by, say "hi," and bring at least one new unwrapped toy to Home Motors Thursday night.

Monetary donations are also being accepted online, or you can come by and drop off a check in person.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast.

The last day to donate to Season of Hope is Friday.