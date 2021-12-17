It's the final day to drop off Season of Hope donations while we broadcast live in San Luis Obispo

KSBY's 10th Annual Season of Hope Toy and Food Drive comes to an end Friday.

This is our final push for donations to help local families in need as the holidays are fast approaching.

We would love to see as many community members, businesses, organizations as possible dropping off toy and food donations at our last live shot of the campaign.

Tonight, Chief Meteorlogist Dave Hovde and Daybreak Anchor Neil Hebert will be out collecting your donations live from 5 - 7 pm at the San Luis Obispo airport at CAL FIRE Station 21 located at 4679 Broad St.

Every community member, business and organization on the Central Coast is invited to stop by, say "hello," and bring at least one, or more unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items.

Monetary donations are also being accepted through the end of the day.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast for local families in need.

If you are unable to make it to the above drop-off event, click here for a list of other drop-off locations across the Central Coast that collect donations during normal business hours.