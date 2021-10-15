KSBY kicks off 10th annual Season of Hope food and toy drive

This week began the kick-off to the annual Season of Hope food and toy drive.

This is the 10th year KSBY has teamed up with local food banks, toy agencies, fire departments, CHP offices, and sponsors to put together the largest community-wide food and toy drive on the Central Coast.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items can be dropped off at any fire station in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties or the California Highway Patrol offices in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Buellton, and Santa Barbara. Other drop-off locations include Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, Twin Cities Community Hospital, Idler's Home, Central Coast Chevy Dealers, Coastal Communities Physician Network offices, Pacific Premier Bank.

Financial contributions are also accepted and can be made here at KSBY.com.

Donations will be collected through December 17.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast to help families in need this holiday season.

If you would like to be a recipient of Season of Hope, please contact one of our partner agencies directly. They include The Salvation Army, SLO Food Bank, Santa Barbara County Food Bank, Unity Shoppe, Toys for Tots, Operation Santa Claus, Lompoc Food Pantry, and Children's Resource Network.

Information on how to contact those agencies and additional details about the Season of Hope is available on the KSBY website.