Local law firm donates $1k to SLO Food Bank for KSBY's Season of Hope

KSBY'S 10th Annual Season of Hope is in full swing and the generosity from the community continues to pour in.

Wednesday night we were live in Arroyo Grande at Coastal Communities Physicians Network collecting donations.

During our live donation collection Jay Hieatt, with Hall, Hieatt & Connely Law Firm presented a $1,000 check to the SLO Food Bank.

"We have been in the community for more than 30 years so we feel it is important to give back and we are thrilled to be able to make a donation that we know is going to stay within our community," said Hieatt.

The check was presented to Food Bank CEO Garrett Olsen who said this generous $1,000 contribution will provide a total of 7,000 meals to community members in need.

KSBY wants to thank everyone who has donated to Season of Hope, and if you have yet to donate we still have one month left of the toy and food drive.

The campaign gives community members, businesses, organizations and others the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

You can drop off new unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items at more than 100 locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

For a list of suggested donations or more information about Season of Hope, click here.

The campaign runs through December 17.