Looking to donate to Toys for Tots in North SLO County? Here's how

Northern San Luis Obispo County residents looking to donate to Toys for Tots have several options.

Sage Hider, coordinator for Toys for Tots in Atascadero, says that families and nonprofits looking to request toys can do so online by clicking the "Apply for Toys" button.

You can also make a monetary donation online or click here to find a complete list of dropoff locations.

The Atascadero Toys for Tots campaign covers the Santa Margarita, Atascadero and Templeton areas, along with areas east including Creston and California Valley.

Hider says they are especially in need of gifts for infants and teenage boys and girls.

KSBY's Season of Hope food and toy drive works with local organizations including Toys for Tots to collect and distribute donations of new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items to people in need on the Central Coast during the holiday season.

Click here for details on how to make a monetary donation to a charity of your choice or to find a drop-off location in your community.