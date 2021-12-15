Only three days left to donate to Season of Hope, here's where we will be collecting donations live

KSBY's 10th Annual Season of Hope is coming to a close Friday, but we still have multiple opportunities for the community to drop off their donations.

This campaign is the Central Coast's largest toy and food drive, ultimately allowing community members, businesses, and organizations the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

On Wednesday, KSBY reporter Taylor Hillo will be broadcasting live from 5 - 7 pm from CAL FIRE Nipomo Station 20 located at 450 Pioneer St., Nipomo.

On Thursday, KSBY reporter Claudia Buccio will be broadcasting live from 5 - 7 pm from Home Motors Santa Maria located at 1313 E. Main St., Santa Maria.

Our final push to collect donations will be taking place at the San Luis Obispo airport at CAL FIRE Station 21 located at 4679 Broad St. You can stop by and drop off your donations there with KSBY anchor Neil Hebert and Meteorologist Dave Hovde from 5 - 7 pm.

Everyone in the community is invited to stop by any of these days, say "hello," and drop off any new, unwrapped toys or non-perishable food items.

Monetary donations are also being accepted through Friday.

All food, toy, and financial contributions will remain on the Central Coast for local families in need.

If you are unable to make it to the above drop-off events, click here for a list of other drop-off locations across the Central Coast that collect donations daily.