Operation Santa in need of toy donations

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services’ Operation Santa Campaign is in high demand for toys for kids.

Officials say the operation gave more than 2,000 gifts to kids in the last year, and that number has increased this year.

The gifts that are the most in demand are warm clothes, toys for preschoolers and gifts for teens.

“We hear from all the social workers, all the time, when things get delivered to the families, they're so grateful and so overwhelmed with the community’s generosity that somebody cared enough to make sure their family had something for Christmas. It's so important and so wonderful, especially this time of year,” said Marge Castle, the Operation Santa Coordinator.

If you would like to donate to Operation Santa, you can drop off gifts to any Cal Fire station or drop them off at the Wish Tree, located at the Target in San Luis Obispo and Walmart in Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles.

