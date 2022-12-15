Organization collects toys, donates them to Jack's Helping Hand

A local organization helped collect toys for kids battling cancer.

The Edna Valley 4-H chapter completed its 2nd annual Joy for Jack’s Toy Drive last week.

The organization got 13 clubs from around SLO County to donate toys and collected toys from barrels stationed across the community.

On Wednesday, they were able to drop off toys to jacks helping hand a organization that gives toys to kids fighting cancer.

“(Families) are worried enough about getting to their next appointment and going to the doctor again, so if we can give them a bag and fill it with brand new toys, then that alleviates that worry a little bit and gives them some joy, something to look forward to, something new,” said Leslie Orradre, Jack’s Helping Hand Executive Director.

Organizers say they collected 800 toys this year, 200-300 more than they year before.