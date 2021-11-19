Students from Old Mission School drop-off carloads of food for KSBY's Season of Hope

Fourth Graders at Old Mission School in San Luis Obispo have been collecting food for KSBY's 10th Annual Season of Hope.

On Friday, some of the students dropped off three SUVs full of food at Fire Station 1 in San Luis Obispo.

The campaign gives community members, businesses, organizations and others the opportunity to come together and make donations to help our neighbors in need this holiday season.

When dropping off the food, fourth-grader Carter Downing said, "I feel that it's a good accomplishment for our community and that it will help the people that don't have enough food."

KSBY wants to thank everyone who has donated to Season of Hope, and if you have yet to donate we still have one month left of the toy and food drive.

You can drop off new unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items at more than 100 locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.

The campaign runs through December 17.