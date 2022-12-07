Watch Now
Unity Shoppe seeing more people in need this holiday season

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Unity Shoppe is located at 1209 State Street in Santa Barbara.
Posted at 6:31 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 21:31:08-05

It's the season of giving and the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara is one of many local agencies helping people in need this holiday season.

A Unity Shoppe representative says they are in need of volunteers and donations, especially as the holidays approach.

This comes as the organization sees an influx of people needing their services.

"We have a really big increase right now because of what's going on in our community with inflation. We have many more families coming through our doors than we've seen in the past. We have people that are actually currently working, but they're paying up to 75% of their paychecks for their rent, so they are needing our services now," explained Angela Miller-Bevan, Unity Shoppe CEO.

The Unity Shoppe is one of the recipients of KSBY's Season of Hope campaign and they receive some of the donations dropped off at the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

