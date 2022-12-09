Shell Beach Holiday Stroll takes place tonight

Thursday night was the Shell Beach Holiday Stroll.

Residents and visitors were able to walk around the neighborhood, which was filled with holiday decorations.

Local businesses handed out gifts to kids and Santa was on hand to take holiday pictures as well.

“Downtown has become so beautiful and I'm here with my girls. My girls are here, because every year we pick a special spot to enjoy Christmas and to see Santa and this is the spot this year,” said Sandy Warnock, a Shell Beach resident.

People than gathered to watch the infamous Unparade to round out the night.