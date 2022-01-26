Shoe donation targets common problem among homeless community

SLO Motion Shoes dropped of dozens of pairs of new shoes to the El Camino Homeless Shelter in Atascadero.

The donation, valued at over $3,000, will help the homeless population access quality footwear, the shelter said in a release.

SLO Motion Shoes is based in Templeton and owned by Dr. Christ Byrne, DPM.

"We wanted to make sure the homeless population had the opportunity to reach their full potential in regaining their footing in life," Byrne said in a statement. "You can't do that without a good pair of shoes."

Wendy Lewis, President and CEO of ECHO, says that many of the homeless community she serves come to the shelter with only one pair of shoes—often worn out or of poor quality.

"Most people have a pair of shoes that allow them to participate in a variety of daily activities. For the homeless population, that choice is just not there," Lewis said, expressing gratitude for the donation.

In addition to shoes, ECHO supplies clothing, blankets, sleeping bags and toiletries to the local homeless population.