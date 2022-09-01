Shower the People opens new mobile-shower site for homeless community

A San Luis Obispo-based non-profit is opening a new mobile-shower site for the homeless community Saturday.

The SLO homeless community can shower every Saturday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the United Church of Christ SLO, located at 11245 Los Osos Valley Road.

The site was previously led by Showers of Hope.

The new site was opened up in response to the high demand for mobile-shower services.

“We have had to turn away more than 133 people this year due to site and time constraints. This new location will help us continue to serve the needs of our homeless population,” said President, Gwen Watkins.

The non-profit was founded in 2017 and has since set up locations at SLO County Library, Unitarian Universalist Church, and People's Kitchen in Grover Beach.

