Sierra Vista NICU patients reconnect with nurses, medical director

Tuesday evening, the Sunset Drive-in in San Luis Obispo hosted a reunion for families served by the Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center neo-natal intensive care unit.

More than 400 people showed up for the event, all who were assisted by Sierra Vista’s NICU over the past 35 years. Sierra Vista’s NICU is the only one in San Luis Obispo County.

The event featured a short presentation and a drive-in movie showing.

Families who attended were also able to reconnect with the NICU’s director Dr. Steve Van Scoy.

“The whole night is about rejoicing… to have to have life going well after such a difficult time having a sick baby it’s a loss of an ideal dream and to get babies through it t is a testament again to the care of the nurses the doctors, the facility in general,“ said Van Scoy.

Many of the hospital’s nurses were unable to show up for the reunion, due to the hospital being busy with RSV cases.

“This year we have a big surge in RSV in the community and most of them are working their tails off at the hospital and they are missing being here, because they love seeing the patients again. The patients love to see them. Swap stories of the bad, old times and show them how well their babies, and in some cases, older children now are doing,“ said Van Scoy.

Sierra Vista officials say that about 120 babies receive care in their neonatal intensive care unit each year.

