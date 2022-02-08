Sign-ups open for 14th annual Tour of Paso bike ride

Organizers are calling for sign-ups for the 14th annual Tour of Paso, set to take place on Sunday, April 3.

The bike ride, which sends participants on a miles-long tour of Paso Robles wine country, raises money for the Cancer Support Community - California Central Coast, a local nonprofit that supports local cancer patients, survivors and their families free of charge.

Cyclists can choose between a 50- and a 26-mile route. Both start and end at Niner Wine Estates, located along Hwy 46.

Registration costs $75 and includes a fundraising minimum of $200. The team and individual who raise the most money will earn prizes.

The event is sponsored by Central Coast Home Health, Niner Winery, Kennedy Club Fitness, Las Tablas Animal Hospital, Radiology Associates, Adelaida Cellars, Lululemon Athletica and Paso Bike Tours.

Mike Milby, chairman of the Tour of Paso and board member of Cancer Support Community, is offering free bike rentals to the first 20 riders who request a bike. Those looking to reserve a bike can call him at 805-440-5085.