SLO Classical Academy hosts 1st Central Coast Junior Lego Challenge

The San Luis Obispo Classical Academy hosted the first annual Central Coast Junior Lego Challenge Saturday.

Children from preschool through fourth grade took part in four different events.

The "Castle Build" event is a team build event that is accompanied by a story. Participants can also take part in the Lego workshop where an instructor guided them through building a take-home kit. Children also brought their own Lego pieces from home and built their work within an hour for the "Show Stopper event".

Both the "Castle Build" and "Show Stopper" challenges were judged by Hearst Castle representatives with prizes from local supportive businesses.

Throughout the whole event, students of all ages and adult fans of Lego were invited to participate in the open build as well.

SLO Classical Academy officials said the school became a Lego-certified school this year with instructors from the toy company coming to the school to teach their teachers how to integrate Lego into their class curriculum.

"We wanted to make Lego available to students more than just our current student base, we wanted to open it up for the whole community," Cozy Faber, SLO Classical Academy Developmental Director, said. "So we thought a spectacular way to do that would be to invite everyone throughout the county to come for a Junior Lego Challenge."

Roughly 75 students attended Saturday's event.