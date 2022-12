More gifts are arriving at local organizations for children this holiday season.

The SLO Elks Lodge #322 says it donated more than 400 toys Monday to the Salvation Army.

"The Membership outdid themselves with their efforts this year," Board Chair Cheryl Nuno said in a press release. "Charity is one of the four hallmarks of our order, and we believe in supporting our local community."

The toys were donated during the Elks’ 10th annual toy drive.