SLO Food Bank wraps up Hunger Awareness Day with "Good Fruit" concert

The SLO Food Bank wraps up its Hunger Awareness Day fundraising campaign with the "Good Fruit" benefit concert Friday.

The benefit concert was held at SLO Brew Rock and featured artists including Mother Hips, Wolf Jett and the Silent Comedy.

"This is a great way to end a very serious day and a very serious message," Garret Olson, SLO Food Bank CEO said. "We are coming together with our community tapping our feet, rocking it out and enjoying a good time."

There is still time to participate in the Hunger Awareness Day fundraising campaign. The organization's silent auction ends Friday at midnight.

Auction items include concert tickets, wine tasting, downtown SLO "Daycation" and more.

All proceeds will go to the SLO Food Bank.

Click hereto bid online.