SLO High senior accepted to 20 universities

A local high school senior has been accepted to some the United States’s top universities, both on the East and West Coasts.

San Luis Obispo High School student Clara Landeros was admitted to 20 universities in total, including three Ivy League schools, UC Berkeley, UCLA, and UC Santa Barbara.

Landeros says she was most surprised to get her acceptance letter from Harvard.

“We were at the airport in Washington DC… it was me, my mom, and brother and they wanted to film me… I logged onto the portal and it didn’t show up so I was like ‘where is it.’ I finally saw it and I clicked on it and it lagged a couple seconds and when the congratulations confetti popped up I was shocked. I was stunned. I think that was the most memorable moment of my life so far,” said Landeros.

Landeros says she is between Harvard and Princeton as her top choices.

She will spend most April visiting Universities.

Landeros spent her entire education in the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, going to Pacheco Elementary and Laguna Middle School.