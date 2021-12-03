SLO Holiday Parade to return Friday for 45th year

On Friday, the San Luis Obispo Holiday Parade is set to return to downtown.

At 7 p.m. on Dec. 3, the 45th annual holiday procession will begin at Chorro and Palm streets. From there, the parade will turn down Monterey Street, turning right at Osos Street, and making another right turn at Higuera Street. The parade ends at Nipomo Street.

There are 80 entries in the 2021 parade. It's expected to last about two hours.

Judges will award prizes for Most Entertaining, Most Creative, and Best in Theme. This year's theme is "California Dreamin'".

There will be no parking along the parade route starting at 4 p.m. on Friday and the following streets will be closed in the area of the parade route starting at 4:30 - Higuera, Monterey, Palm, Mill, Peach, Brizzolara, Dana, Nipomo, Broad, Garden, Chorro, Morro, Osos, and Highway 101 on and off-ramps.

